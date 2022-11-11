Several agents pose for a photo taken by another colleague after the delivery of diplomas held this Friday in El Batel. / Pablo Sanchez / agm

Thirty-five local police officers from Cartagena received diplomas this Friday for having carried out actions of special value, such as rescues in fires or at sea, assistance to the elderly, assistance services and citizen security operations, all of them carried out in especially complicated situations or at risk to their own safety.

The delivery took place in the institutional act for the festivity of San Leandro, patron of the body. In it, the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, expressed her commitment to “strengthen the templates and material resources” of the Police in this legislature. There is an active plan to renew almost a third of the workforce, with 110 agents, and reinforce intermediate cadres with the promotion of 18 deputy inspectors. In 2020, 41 new agents joined and, currently, a process is underway to cover thirty more positions.

The last retired officials and Leandro Madrid, 85, who retired twenty years ago, were honored at the ceremony.