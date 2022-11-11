Home page politics

Of: Johanna Soll, Nail Akkoyun, and Christian Stör

Republicans blame Donald Trump for their midterm defeat. Liz Cheney feels confirmed in her position. The news ticker.

+++ 7.10 p.m.: Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming was trounced in her primary by MAGA Republican Harriet Hageman and will no longer represent her state in the US Congress as of January 2023. Donald Trump’s most prominent internal party critic nevertheless described the losses of right-wing extremist candidates in the midterm elections as a “clear victory for Team Normal”.

Liz Cheney’s defeat came as no surprise, Trump’s influence among Republicans is still great. © Jae C. Hong/dpa

+++ 6.15 p.m.: Donald Trump has never stopped making false claims about the 2020 US election. Now he’s also posting false claims about the 2022 midterm election on his online platform, Truth Social. Although he bills the midterms as a “big win,” Trump claims without any evidence that various midterm races were rigged or stolen. For example, the Senate election in Pennsylvania, won by Democrat John Fetterman. His candidate, Republican Mehmet Oz, had already congratulated Fetterman on his election victory.

+++ 3.15 p.m.: Based on his statements shortly after the midterms, it is clear that Donald Trump still has big career goals. But his daughter and son-in-law are no longer available for this. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be distancing themselves from Donald Trump.

+++ 2.25 p.m.: Donald Trump was once again at his best. On his social media platform Truth Social he put himself in the best light and tried to downplay the re-elected Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis (see also update from 12.43 p.m.). Among other things, Trump once again unleashed his favorite fairy tale about election fraud. This time, however, it was not about the 2020 presidential election, but about the 2018 midterm elections.

At that time he had sent extra officials from the federal police FBI to Florida to thwart the election fraud that was starting there. DeSantis lost 10,000 votes a day in Broward County due to a “corrupt electoral process.” “I sent the FBI and US attorneys over there. And the theft was over,” Trump wrote, without wanting to prove his allegations in any way. “I prevented his election from being stolen.”

Midterms: Trump attacks DeSantis

+++ 12.43 p.m.: After the midterms, the bitter power struggle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis rages among the Republicans. The former president attacked the Florida governor with several posts on his social media platform Truth Social. DeSantis is “an average governor”, he lacks the “class” and it was Trump who would have revived the “politically dead” DeSantis in 2017. An adviser to Trump said opposite Daily Beastthe ex-president is ready to “go to war against DeSantis”.

+++ 11.46 a.m.: Donald Trump wants to address the public next Tuesday. The US President had already described this date as the day of “a very big announcement” before the midterms. Now the place and time of the announcement are apparently fixed. According to Alex Leary of Wall Street Journal Trump will appear in front of the cameras on Tuesday at 9 p.m. local time at his Mar-a-Lago residence. He is then expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

+++ 09.10 a.m.: Now his friends at Fox and Friends: Brian Klimeade, presenter of the morning show, asked Donald Trump to hold back. At least until the Midterms runoff in Georgia, Trump should refrain from making announcements about his own political ambitions. Kilmeade called Trump’s attacks on Ron DeSantis “crazy”.

Midterms: Murdoch media distance themselves from Donald Trump

Update from Friday, November 11, 7:20 a.m.: While former US President Donald Trump speaks of irregularities and election rigging in the midterms, Robert Murdoch’s influential media empire in the US is keeping a clear distance. The Wall Street Journal called Trump “the Republican Party’s biggest loser” in its editorial. Trump “flopped” in the 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022 elections. The tabloid New York Post described Trump in a cartoon as “Trumpty Dumpty” who had suffered a “deep fall”. The paper quoted an expert as saying two words could explain why Republicans disappointed at the midterms: “Donald Trump.”

Midterms: Fox News cracks down on Donald Trump

And Fox News – Donald Trump’s favorite broadcaster for a long time – also found harsh words for Trump and praised his rival Ron DeSantis to the skies. News columnist Liz Peek. “The biggest loser? Donald Trump.”

Midterms: Donald Trump accuses Nevada of election rigging

+++ 10.35 p.m.: As Clark County, Nevada, continued to count votes Thursday, the county registrar dismissed Donald Trump’s recent attempt to accuse the state of vote-rigging. Trump was obviously “misinformed,” it said loudly CNN.

Trump falsely claimed on his social media platform Thursday that Clark County has “a corrupt voting system” and warned Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt to “be careful.” There was no basis for the ex-president’s claim.

Midterms: Next Republican opposes Donald Trump

+++ 6.25 p.m.: Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, declined to answer directly when asked by CNN asked if he blamed Donald Trump for the surprisingly weak Republican result on Election Day. Instead he said, “Well I’m just like all of you, I’m watching and waiting for the vote count to finish.”

+++ 4.05 p.m.: Michael Lawler is the next Republican to oppose Donald Trump. His party should “move forward” after the midterms. This applies both to the program and to the personal details of the “Grand Old Party”.

Update from Thursday, November 10th, 2:55 p.m.: With a view to Georgia and a likely runoff election, the Republicans there are trying to differentiate themselves from Donald Trump. Geoff Duncan was harsh on his fellow party member. “There is no way to deny that Donald Trump was fired Tuesday night,” the state lieutenant governor said. He sees the future of the party in people like Ron DeSantis.

Midterms become a fiasco for Donald Trump

First report from Thursday, November 10th: Washington, DC – The Wall Street Journal did not hold back with his criticism. Donald Trump is the Republicans’ biggest loser in the midterms, wrote the conservative newspaper in a comment. The former president “botched the 2022 election” and could give the Democrats “another two years of control of the Senate”: “Maybe now they will.” republican tired of losing.”

The comment symbolizes the bad opinion that many other right-wing media also have in the media United States share. That his favorite newspaper New York Post the day after the elections opened with a picture of the successful governor of Florida and Ron DeSantis as the man of the future (“DeFuture”) may have ruined Trump’s breakfast for good. Also the right-wing news and opinion side daily calleronce by Tucker Carlson launched, joined in the eulogy for DeSantis, speaking of a “glimmer of hope amidst the rubble.”

Midterms 2022: Right-wing media blame Donald Trump

The picture up FoxNews was no different. The “red wave” announced before the midterm elections, which even developed into a “red tsunami” in the days before the elections, did not materialize. Instead, one complained FoxNews and in other media by TV tycoon Rupert Murdoch, the “absolute disaster” of the Midterms.

But everything is still possible – for both parties. The second chamber of the US Congress in particular remains highly competitive. In three states, the results of the midterms are not known. In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock is just ahead of Republican Herschel Walker. However, neither candidate will exceed the 50 percent mark required by the state. That in turn means that a runoff election on December 6th will determine the winner.

Raphael Warnock (Democrat) 49.2% Herschel Walker (Republican) 48.7% Chase Oliver (Libertarian) 2.1%

(Source: CNN)

Midterms in the USA: The culprit was quickly identified

The culprit of the misery was quickly identified. Jacqui Heinrich who for FoxNews As a White House correspondent reported, an anonymous Republican source speaking plainly quoted: “If it wasn’t clear before, it should be clear now: We have a Trump problem.”

That the numerous defeats of the candidates supported by Trump Putting the former President under a lot of pressure when voting is clearly obvious. In fact, the open criticism of Trump, downplaying the relatively poor resultsto scrap his plans to launch his long-awaited presidential campaign in November.

Bad results at Midterms: Former press secretary does not trust Donald Trump

His former press spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany asked him to put the planned announcement of the presidential candidacy on hold for the time being. It is now more important to put all energies into what may be decisive December 6 runoff in Georgia to stick. “2022 is not over yet”, so McEnany. “We need to shut down the Biden agenda. And that can go right through Georgia.”

McEnahy dodged the question of whether Trump should campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia by suggesting a different name: in her opinion, Ron DeSantis should travel to Georgia to support Walker. “We have to win the Senate,” McEnanhy said. And from their point of view, that works better with the hopeful Ron DeSantis than with Donald Trump. (Christian Stör/afp)