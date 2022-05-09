Diosdado Cabello asks that Gustavo Petro not be ‘assassinated’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
Federico Parra / AFP
Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
Chavismo’s number two also criticized the government of Iván Duque during a press conference.
May 09, 2022, 05:18 PM
When asked about the statements of the Colombian presidential candidate Gustav Petro, of wanting to restore relations with Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, number two of Chavismo, said that I hope they don’t kill him. That the narco-government of Iván Duque does not make the mistake of assassinating him.”
Cabello assured that in Colombia “they don’t care about anything and once they assassinated three presidential candidates” and emphasized that Petro’s position on relations was “logical” because they are neighboring countries.
In his customary press conference with representatives of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) regretted that Colombia sees Venezuela as an enemy country.
“Colombia has become the neighbor that nobody wants”, assured.
Cabello insisted that Colombia should rather seek to reestablish relations with all the countries of the Americas. Referring to President Duque, the Chavista leader said that the president prefers “to join something called NATO instead of strengthening Unasur.”
For the PSUV vice president, the new president will have to “rearrange” the lives of Colombians.
He also assured that in Colombia they have murdered 1,279 Venezuelans from 2016 to 2021. “They sell themselves to the world as if they are helping Venezuela”.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
