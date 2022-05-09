“In the three games that Napoli lost that could have given him scudetto I’ve seen a lot of mediocrity. Self Zielinski or Fabian they were fine this year Mertens he wasn’t going to play a game. I disagree when it is said that he has to play more and he blames someone, a Spalletti. Mertens is a phenomenon, but he is on the pitch due to the precarious condition of others. Osimhen seen live it is very strong. When I saw him from the outside he didn’t seem as strong as when I saw him up close. Forte, however, can still improve a lot. He has to correct some movements, make less mess tactically speaking. Giroud he gave Milan that something extra on a mental level. Insigne? Yesterday, today and tomorrow will remain forever in the history of this club and in the history of Napoli. His tears against Roma have marked me. However it goes, it comes back or it doesn’t come back, it will remain in history “.