Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 12:52

On an Independence Day holiday marked by a gesture from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Judiciary, Minister Flávio Dino of the Supreme Federal Court recalled the “monopoly of the last word” of the highest Court. On his first September 7th as a member of the STF, Dino intoned the Court’s maxim as “guardian” of the highest law.

“Celebrating our country requires working every day to fully comply with our Constitution, the Charter of democracy and social justice, with the STF as guardian and interpreter,” Dino wrote on his Instagram profile this Saturday.

Dino reproduced a phrase from the former dean of the STF, retired minister Celso de Mello, about the STF’s final word when it comes to interpreting the Constitution.

“The political-legal model in force in our country grants the Supreme Court the unique prerogative of having the monopoly of the last word on the subject of exegesis of the norms set out in the text of the Basic Law”, the former dean wrote in a ruling that was reproduced by Dino.

The second Independence Day holiday under Lula’s government will be marked by a series of political gestures, especially with the presence of Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the celebration in Brasília. On the other hand, in São Paulo, a demonstration attended by former President Jair Bolsonaro will call for the minister’s impeachment.