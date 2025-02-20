Men and women will receive the same daily allowance for their missions in the national handball teams. As the German Handball Association (DHB) announced, the costs in the household “for 2025 and beyond” are planned. “The adjustment of the daily money has been an overdue step. I am glad that we have finally gone this in the year of the home world championship, ”said DHB President Andreas Michelmann. The DHB organizes the Women’s World Cup from November 27th to December 14th together with the Netherlands.

The daily money depends on the number of international matches. From the 26th mission, national players receive 65 euros per course day. The amount increases from the 61st international to 130 euros, from 121st to 195 euros. From the 181 international match, the maximum amount has been reached at 260 euros.

“The adjustment of the daily money is an appreciation for the same commitment,” said national player Xenia Smits: “The symbolic power is much more important than the amount, because sport is valuable – regardless of whether women or men are active.”

According to the DHB, premiums at large tournaments such as world and European championships or Olympic Games are to be determined and decided in individual cases. These are, among other things, dependent on the sponsorship volume and other framework conditions.