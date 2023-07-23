Roman or not? How do you split the bill between friends when going to a restaurant? In equal parts or does everyone pay for what he ate? Situations that can lead to clashes, especially when the bill is too high. The tiktoker Victor Christian recounted his personal experience of him, which led him to “quarrel with historical friends”, as he explained in a video with 16 million views.

The influencer filmed his friends having an animated discussion about the account. “I only pay for what he has consumed, I don’t split the bill,” one of them said. Victor himself agreed with his friend. The total is indeed staggering. We are talking about 4,600 dollars. A very high figure, which would have cost 500 dollars each. One of the diners bluntly yelled: “I only had a salad, I won’t give you 500 dollars”. The tiktoker said the bill was so high because some of those present had gone overboard with their drinks. But whoever didn’t participate in the drink had no intention of paying. Users in the comments are divided.

#Dinner #friends #dispute #breaks #ate #salad #wont #pay #euros