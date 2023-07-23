Pope Francis, Pope of the Vatican, said today, Sunday, that the extreme heat waves that many regions of the world are witnessing, as well as the floods in several countries, show the urgent need for more urgent action to combat climate change.

“Please… I renew my appeal to world leaders to act more concretely to reduce polluting emissions,” he said, at the end of his homily to the crowds in St. Peter’s Square.

He added, “This is an urgent challenge that cannot be postponed and concerns everyone. Let us protect our common world.

The Pope’s call comes as regions of the world, such as Spain and Canada, are witnessing forest fires, some of which are out of control. While sweeping other regions such as the United States, Greece and Italy, a severe heat wave recorded unprecedented numbers. At the same time, other countries such as Pakistan, China and South Korea are experiencing heavy rains and floods.