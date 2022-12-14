The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte announced that she will call the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexicowho issued a joint statement on Monday in which they still consider Pedro Castillo as president, who has been detained since Wednesday after a failed self-coup.

“The chancellor already has the indication for later, I personally will communicate by telephone with the president of Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, even though the president of Argentina on the same day Wednesday (last) called me to congratulate me on the assumption to office as President of the Republic, I do not understand why he has changed his mind now, but I will communicate with him again, and I will communicate with the President of Bolivia,” said Boluarte.

In front of the press at the National Emergency Operations Center located in the Lima district of Chorrillos, the president responded to the statement issued on Monday by her Argentine counterparts, Alberto Fernández; Colombian, Gustavo Petro; Bolivian, Luis Arce, and Mexican, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Published by the Colombian Foreign Ministry, the four countries assured in the message that Castillo is being “object of judicial treatment in the same violative way” and asked that the “citizen will” expressed at the polls by the Peruvian people be respected. They also expressed “their deep concern over the recent events that resulted in the removal and detention of José Pedro Castillo,” whom they still consider to be the president of Peru.

“Former President Pedro Castillo himself was the one who carried out the coup, he wanted to close Congress and immediately take over the powers of the State such as the Prosecutor’s Office, the Constitutional Court and the Judiciary“, Boluarte said about it.

The president affirmed that the answers for which Castillo made that decision, only he himself knows. But Boluarte indicated that the information reaching these countries is that there has been a coup in which someone “removed the former president from office,” something he denied.

Also said he will communicate with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaroalthough the Brazilian Foreign Ministry did not sign said statement and congratulated Boluarte on December 7.

“Our governments call on all the actors involved in the previous process to prioritize the will of the citizens that was pronounced at the polls“, said the presidents of Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia and Colombia. With this call, they also ask “those who make up the institutions to refrain from reversing the popular will expressed with free suffrage” and the authorities to “fully respect the rights rights of President Pedro Castillo and that he be guaranteed judicial protection”.

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo published a letter on Monday from his detention center, to which he was transferred after his dismissal last Wednesday by Congress, in which He wrote that he considers himself “kidnapped” and called Boluarte a “usurper”who assumed the head of state after his dismissal.

EFE

