Diletta Leotta, Christmas with the family in warm Catania. Photo

Diletta Leotta enjoying a little rest in Sicily (waiting for Serie A to resume on 4 January with the big match Inter-Napoli on Dazn): it’s Christmas time and the Sicilian presenter spends it with her family. Among other things, the weather these days reads: anomalous heat in Southern Italy and the showgirl even posts a video of a person swimming in the sea. TO Catania it seems spring and even Diletta’s clothing adapts to the anomalous season. But the photo that makes the hearts of fans beat in the mail evening dress in front of a Christmas tree: Leotta as always has a unique charm as evidenced by the shower of comments and likes from fans and followers.

Diletta Leotta, Karius on the pitch with Newcastle over the Christmas weekend

A doubt has struck the gossip experts: but the boyfriend of Diletta Leotta, Loris Karius is he or is he not in Sicily with her? Unlikely: football in England has restarted and the Newcastle on Santo Stefano he will be on the field against Leicester. THE Magpies on December 31 they will then face the Leeds. Among other things, Karius’s contract expires in January, but the coach Eddie Howeconvinced of his performance, has already asked the club to renew his marriage to the former Liverpool goalkeeper.

Subscribe to the newsletter

