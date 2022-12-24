The Primary Care Social Services of the Mancomunidad del Río Mula are maintained without financing and economic income from the Ministry of Social Policy, the entity that is responsible for their maintenance. This is how they denounced it from the regional body.

This lack of income from the budget item corresponding to the Commonwealth, made up of the municipalities of Mula, Albudeite, Bullas and Pliego, is causing difficulties when it comes to covering all the needs of citizens, as well as in the payment of payrolls. Workers.

For this reason, it is the municipalities that have had to take charge of the total annual budget corresponding to the benefits of the Social Services. The mayor of Muleño, Juan Jesús Moreno, president of the Commonwealth of Social Services, highlights that “the Community should be aware that this is not the way to manage social policy and even more so when it knows the problems that are being caused by the lack of of payments”.