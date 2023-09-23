German civil protection still works largely with paper. The first digital solutions come from the private sector. They rely on mobile networks because digital government radio is not yet ready.

WIf he gets the red card quickly, he still has a chance of survival. If there is a major accident with masses of injuries, disaster control is called in. In addition to the fire brigade and technical relief organizations, this also always includes medical trains. They look at all the injured in the operational area and hang cards around their necks. A color scale specifies the order for the emergency doctor and the transport to the clinic: first red, then yellow, then green.

Communication between paramedics, doctors and the operations center has so far taken place via radio on special frequencies that are reserved for authorities and organizations with security functions. The helpers use the BOS radio to give coordinates and other descriptions to the operations management, who handle lots of paper to keep track. Paper has only one advantage: it works even without electricity. But the flood in the Ahr Valley showed that it would be a good idea to use digital help to locate patients, helpers and emergency vehicles in impassable terrain and to have a complete picture of the situation at all times.