The expectation

In Culiacan There is no talk of anything other than the visit that he will make today to Sinaloa the coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth T, Claudia Sheinbaum. The virtual standard bearer of Brunette In the race for the Presidency of the Republic, he will lead a meeting with Figlostase, where he will sign a coordination and collaboration agreement with a group of politicians, which will largely define the upcoming campaigns.

It was worth it

Yes, the members of El were very productive. Sinaloa College, with extremely interesting topics. Yesterday, Jaime Labastida Ochoa, José Ángel Pescador, Enrique Villa Rivera, among others, visited the northern region and gave conferences on various topics. Meanwhile, in the southern directions, Dr. Paula Licona Limón, researcher at the UNAM, spoke on “molecular mechanisms of the response to TGF-b in T lymphocytes.” Good day!

Charges will be defined

Today will be the meeting of Morenistas with Claudia Sheinbaum in Culiacán, where it is contemplated that citizens interested in participating with their party will sign an agreement. It will be necessary to know if only Carlos Escobar and Fernando Pucheta for Mazatlán are the ones who are going to commit themselves to seeking a candidacy. Another interested party was businessman Guillermo Romero, but it is unknown if he will finally continue with Morena.

Investment at the door

In a council session, morality was authorized Guasave Sports Show Operator, that manages the Algodoneros Club, to enter into a lease contract for a property in the Kuroda Park stadium, so that a Carl’s Junior can be built there. Mayor Martín Ahumada also announced that they intend to build a hotel right there, in addition to ensuring that baseball continues in Guasave.

The petition

Given the assignment of a price of 3,950 pesos per lot in pantheon 3 of the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, the president of the National Action Party In Salvador Alvarado, Jesús Manuel Valencia González, asked the municipal authority to take the side of the citizen and comply with the Treasury Law, which states that the aforementioned sale should not exceed 1,500 pesos, and here the value is doubled.

