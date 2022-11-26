





05:38 Racism in Qatar? © France 24

Much has been said about the World Cup in Qatar. And not just soccer. The treatment and death of migrant workers, the anti-LGBTIQ+ laws, as well as the strict social restrictions put the magnifying glass on the most important soccer event. However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it was hypocritical for the West to give lessons in morality, while Qatar called for respect and denounced an unprecedented campaign of criticism never before received by a host country.