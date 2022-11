China maintains Covid Zero policy, with strict measures to face the Covid-19 pandemic. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A fire in a residential area in China triggered a wave of protests this Saturday (26) in the Urumqi region, in northwest China, with residents calling for the suspension of the Covid Zero policy adopted by the Chinese government.

During the fire, which occurred on Thursday (24), 10 people died and nine were injured, according to the state-run Xinhua agency. Comments on Chinese and international social media point out that the extensive lockdowns against Covid-19 have hampered rescue operations and care for victims.

Several videos circulating on social networks show people protesting in the streets of Urumqi, shouting for an end to the lockdown. Many of the videos were later removed from China’s highly censored social media platforms. China is the last of the major economies to pursue a strategy of lockdowns, extensive quarantines and mass testing to root out emerging outbreaks.