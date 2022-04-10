There is commotion among the LGBTI population in Colombia due to a series of murders and attacks on members of the community. According to local authorities, several of the fatalities were contacted through Grindr. Cases like these have been recorded around the world for at least the last decade, so questions arise such as what responsibility do platforms of this type have? And what security aspects must be taken into account if they are used?

Six people from the LGBTI community have been murdered so far this year in Medellín, Colombia. And what worries this population is that, according to the authorities, in several of these cases, the attackers have reached their victims through Grindr, the famous dating application for people of diverse sexual orientation.

Although the figure is alarming, the situation, unfortunately, is not new. Facts like these have been presented repeatedly throughout the world. The most notorious case is that of the British Stephen Port, nicknamed “the Grindr killer”, who was sentenced to life in prison in the United Kingdom for the murder of four young people and for committing multiple abuses between 2014 and 2015, contacting his victims through of various digital platforms for men.

Both men and women have been victims of some form of aggression from people they met on dating apps. So, should these platforms be stopped or do we just have to be more careful when using them?

In this edition of Digital Magazine we talk to experts about the security aspects that must be taken into account when using this type of platform.