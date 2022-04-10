Luis Diaz, starter? Liverpool vs. Manchester City LIVE, follow the match

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.
Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.
The two clubs that command the Premier oil are measured in a vibrant game.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 10, 2022, 09:12 AM
This Sunday, at 10:30 pm, what is perhaps the most important game of the Premier League season is played. Manchester City, the leader of the tournament for several months, hosts Liverpool who, after exponential growth, were just one point behind the ‘citizens’.
In the ranks of Liverpool, the Colombian Luis Díaz, who has been one of the great figures in European football, could start as a starter.Follow live Manchester City vs. Liverpool of the date 32 of English football.
The teams arrive at the stadiumMinute by minute
SPORTS
April 10, 2022, 09:12 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Diaz #starter #Liverpool #Manchester #City #LIVE #follow #match
Leave a Reply