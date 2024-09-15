The information is obviously not “official” but comes from a newspaper specialized in technical analysis.

PS5 Pro is currently one of the hottest topics in the video game market, with fans remaining cold in front of the news from the Japanese company, especially because of a price that seems too high. However, we will have to see in detail how much good the console will be able to do on a technical level. We have not yet had the chance to try it, but Digital Foundry he proposed a preliminary analysis, speaking of resolution, frame rate and other elements of various games shown.

Digital Foundry’s take on the PS5 Pro games shown

According to Digital Foundry, The Last of Us Part 2 It plays at 1440p and 60 FPS (just like the base PS5 performance mode) but with better image quality thanks to PSSR.

Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart It runs between 1440p and 1800p at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro, merging quality mode (which on the base PS5 goes to 40 FPS) and performance mode (which goes to 60 FPS), using PSSR to bump the resolution up to 4K.

Alan Wake 2 It has two modes: 864p at 60fps and 1260p at 30fps, which are the same as the base PlayStation 5 model, but with PSSR instead of FSR which DF assumes is used on the base console. According to the information, the 60 FPS scene shows the use of PSSR while the 30 FPS scene adds Ray Tracing.

Alan Wake 2

Horizon Forbidden West It’s harder to analyze: it doesn’t look like it’s hitting 4K, and it doesn’t look like it’s not even using PSSR. The difference is that the PS5 Pro looks like it has more detail.

Hogwarts Legacy has better ray traced reflections on PlayStation 5 Pro but with some background artifacts. RT shadows seem mixed with the use of PSSR, but still better than the base version. The video showed the game running at 30 FPS but the outlet assumes there is always a 60 FPS mode like in the regular game.

A car from Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 has in-game reflections that appear to run at a quarter of the resolution (1080p). There is an 8K mode on PS5 Pro. The resolution in the video is lower, 1188p with PSSR to go up to 4K. In the base game without RT the resolution is native 4K. According to DF, the ray tracing appears to be better than that of Forza Motorsport.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 reaches 60 FPS but might be using PSSR (in the base game it doesn’t reach 60 FPS), while Assassin’s Creed Shadows It appears to run at 864p and 60 FPS on PS5 Pro.

All these analyses are based on Sony’s presentation.