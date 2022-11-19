Mexico.- The dollar presented an increase of 0.02% on Saturday afternoon, after the US currency fell to 19 pesos due to the technical recession in the US economy.

Although most traditional banks in Mexico close their windows on weekends, the dollar price continues to fluctuate in the markets, today Saturday November 19 of 2022 it is averaged at a national level at $19.45 Mexican pesos.

The highest price of dollar registered in the weekly period reached 19.53 MXN on November 18, while the lowest in this same period fell to 19.27 Mexican pesos on November 11.

This drop in dollar price against the Mexican peso, at 19.27 MXN, it was one of the largest registered for more than 2 years.

In the monthly period, the highest price recorded for the dollar it was 20.07 MXN on October 21, while the lowest for this currency was 19.27 Mexican pesos on November 11.

The Mexican peso (MXN) was one of the four international currencies that appreciated the most against the dollar (USD) during the first half of 2022, with a positive 2.04%.

Dollar to pesos: Buy and Sell dollars in Mexico

Although traditional banks in Mexico do not operate on weekends, the dollar price and the digital dollar it continues to fluctuate in international markets and in digital banks.

The dollar price It is on sale this afternoon for an average of $19.77. On the other hand, in the purchase, it is averaged at $18.73 pesos each unit.

For its part, Banxico registered the price on Friday at 19.48 Mexican pesos for the purchase, and a value of 19,489 MXN for the sale.

On the other hand, in digital banks like UpHold, the dollar it remains at $19.44 pesos, having a fall of -0.34% in the whole week, and a fall of -3.16% during the monthly period.

We recommend you read:

In Bitso, the dollar stablecoin registered a fall of -0.24% during the last 24 hours, positioning itself at 19.42 MXN. In the weekly period it reported a drop of -0.61%, and in the monthly period a drop of -0.61%.