Five Latin American and Caribbean candidates are competing this Sunday for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with a common goal, to return to the institution the prestige, damaged by its previous president, Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Without a candidate starting as a favourite, those proposed by Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Trinidad and Tobago will be submitted to the scrutiny of the Board of Governors, made up of the 48 economy ministers and other economic authorities from the countries that make up the organization. .

The candidates are Ilan Goldfajn, former governor of the Central Bank of Brazil and until now head of the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); the former Minister of Finance and Education of Chile Nicolas Eyzaguirre Y Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Argentina completes the list Cecilia Todescawho was Deputy Chief of Staff and, on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago gerard johnsona former IDB official who now works as a consultant to the Jamaican Ministry of Finance.

To be the winner, one of them must obtain a majority of the vote of the member countries, whose power varies according to the number of shares owned by each member of the IDB’s ordinary capital.

The United States has the highest voting capacity, 30 percent, followed by Argentina and Brazil, with 11.3, and Mexico, with 7.2.

Also, must also have the support of at least 15 of the 28 countries in the region. According to the regulations for the election of the bank, if during the first voting session no candidate receives the established majority of votes, successive sessions will be held.

Thus, the first vote will be repeated and, if there is no winner in the second round, a third will be repeated with the three candidates with the highest number of votes. If it is not achieved either, there will be a fourth ballot with the two candidates that obtain the most votes.

Even so, a scenario could come true: that neither of the two final candidates achieved the indicated majority in the fourth ballot. In this case, the president of the Board of Governors (Honduran Queen Irene Mejía, Claver-Carone’s substitute) will determine, in consultation with its members, the procedures that must be followed subsequently.

The winner, who is elected for a five-year term (and with the possibility of being re-elected once), will replace the Cuban-American Mauricio Claver-Caronewho was expelled from the institution after an investigation showed that he had had an affair with a subordinate, whose salary was raised several times.

Claver-Carone’s choice broke a tacit agreement that the president should not be an American. The now former president Donald Trump lHe managed to impose his candidate with the support of some countries, including Colombia.

Leaving this matter behind and recovering the bank’s prestige is therefore one of the main objectives of the candidates, as they have explained in recent days at various events.

Washington / Agencies / Efe