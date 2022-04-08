The Qlub app, an international platform that dispenses waiters when paying for restaurants, hotels and cafes, will expand its operations in Latin America after experiencing accelerated growth, where it has been for five months.

The startup — present in the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, India, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Turkey — received a contribution of US$ 17 million (R$ 79 million) from the Cherry Ventures and Point Nine Capital funds. By the end of the year, according to co-founder Oscar Bedoya, the goal is to be in 11 more countries. Unfortunately for the waiters.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)

The post Cafezinho digital appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Digital #coffee #shop #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO