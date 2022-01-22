The research analyzed data from 1,240 volunteers in São Paulo and Salvador who received doses of CoronaVac, produced by the Butantan Institute, in an interval of six months before the start of the study. Volunteers received booster shots from Janssen, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca and from CoronaVac itself.

Rates of increase in antibody concentration 28 days after the booster dose were 152% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; 90% for AstraZeneca’s; 77% for Janssen, and 12% for CoronaVac.

“In older adults, the difference in neutralizing antibody titers was between 8 and 22 times greater on heterologous booster schedules than on homologous booster with CoronaVac,” the study authors reported.

According to the authors, the use of booster doses showed efficacy against variants such as Delta and Ômicron. The study also pointed out the need for a booster dose for those who completed the cycle with CoronaVac.

The research was published in the scientific journal lancet.

