Sony has released the much talked about in advance Japanese commercial from PS5 with the songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, confirming that it has nothing to do with a possible announcement relating to the backward compatibility.

In fact, the post published by PlayStation Japan on Twitter made strange references to numbers 1, 2 and 3, and several users thought that it could be a clue linked to the backwards compatibility with PlayStation, PS2 and PS3.

The reference was instead only to the date of January 23, when the new spot dedicated to PlayStation 5 it should have been published. Sony has, however, allowed some people to preview it by handing them (naively) the link on YouTube.

Net of the disappointment for a theory that does not materialize, it must be said that actually the video it’s pretty weird and Yonezu really looks like a particular character for the imagery he brought to the screen.