The low cost arrives in Santa Justa, birthplace of the AVE almost 33 years after Expo 92 was the impetus to start high speed through the capital of Seville Renfe tickets are more expensive; Iryo follows and then Ouigo. Liberalization forces companies to make continuous offers



01/15/2025



Updated at 07:40 a.m.





The arrival of the third train operator to cover the Seville-Madrid line, Ouigo, has not only been good news because there is more offer to travel between both cities or because, as the French company boasts, they look younger and younger. ..









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only