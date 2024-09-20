A few days ago a new update was released for PlayStation 5which added some interesting elements such as the ability to view a wallpaper, modify some icons in the start menu, as well as customize the 3D audio for the convenience of those who use the brand’s headphones. However, instead of the change being positive, it seems to have had the opposite effect, since several errors were reported in games that were working well, and which now present strange problems.

With this in mind, a new patch was released a few hours ago, which can be downloaded automatically if the console is plugged in, and which, needless to say, does not add any significant changes to the options menu or anything like that. It is only stated on the official PlayStation page that it is an improvement for the performance and stability of the system.

This adjustment comes after users reported performance issues with some games following the latest update. Titles such as Final Fantasy XVI experienced unexpected slowdowns and graphical errors, which prompted the company to release this corrective patch.

With this new patch, Sony is looking to optimize the gaming experience and prevent the errors that affected users in previous weeks from reappearing. Players hope that, after this improvement, high-graphics-demanding titles such as Final Fantasy XVI run smoothly, without interruptions that can ruin the gaming experience.

Now we’ll have to see if the bugs have been fixed in all the games that had problems.

Via: PlayStation

Author’s note: The truth is that I didn’t have any problems with the previous patch, but it could be that I started playing other titles, so there’s not much to comment on.