There’s a lot of dietary advice out there, but the science linking food to health isn’t always clear. A new study on the topic is one of the most comprehensive to date and has identified four dietary patterns associated with a lower risk of mortality.

Analyzing the eating patterns of 119,315 people over 36 years, researchers compared these patterns to four sets of recognized healthy eating regimes: the Healthy Eating Index, the Alternative Mediterranean Diet, the Plant-Based Healthy Eating Index, and the Alternative Healthy Eating Index.

The study showed that sticking close to at least one of these patterns reduced the risk of premature death from any cause and cardiovascular disease, cancer and respiratory disease. Although the diets are different, they all include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes.

This corresponds to the official Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), the researchers explain – guidelines that recommend multiple healthy eating patterns to suit individual preferences, cultures and health needs and offer a range of tips on eating in a way that does not harm. our body.

“The official Dietary Guidelines for Americans are intended to provide science-based dietary advice that promotes good health and reduces major chronic diseases,” says Frank Hu, nutritional epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Massachusetts.

“Thus, it is critical to examine the associations between the dietary patterns recommended by the DGAs and long-term health outcomes, especially mortality,” he adds.

The Healthy Eating Index, for example, provides recommended amounts in all major food groups, including fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. The Alternative Mediterranean Diet score is comprehensive, including data on fruits, fish, nuts, alcohol, and more.

Then there’s the Plant-Based Healthy Diet Index, which ranks healthy plant-based foods (like vegetables and whole grains) against unhealthy plant-based foods (like refined grains and high-sugar foods) and plant-based foods. of animals.

Finally, the Alternative Healthy Eating Index includes everything from vegetables to sugary drinks, especially as it relates to chronic disease.

According to the results of this latest study, it’s an excellent idea to start following at least one of these approaches.

“It’s important to assess adherence to dietary patterns recommended by the DGAs and health outcomes, including mortality, so timely updates can be made,” says Hu.

While the research can’t say definitively that these specific eating habits are causing you to live longer – and it’s based on self-reported data rather than anything scientifically documented – the association is clear enough to demonstrate the health benefits of eating well. .

As noted by the official Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 6 out of 10 adults in the US are living with at least one diet-related chronic illness. However, adherence to these guidelines has not improved much in recent years.

There is no lack of studies on diet and health, although recommendations may vary depending on age and the way we are built. Legumes, whole grains and legumes are often recommended, while fish, eggs and dairy are advised to be consumed in moderation, according to experts.

What is clear is how important it is to commit to a healthy diet throughout our lives if we want those lives to last as long as possible. This is part of the work of the official Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are expected to be updated in the near future.

“Our findings will be valuable for the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, which is being formed to assess current evidence around different dietary patterns and health outcomes,” says Hu.