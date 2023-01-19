Avito Rabota: python developer in the Far North can receive up to 340 thousand rubles

The highest salary in the Far North is offered to a python developer. This is evidenced by the results of a study of vacancies conducted by analysts from the Avito Rabota service. They are at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

According to experts, this position in Arkhangelsk can earn up to 340,000 rubles per month. The employer offers the opportunity to work from home or from the office. From the applicant, scrupulousness, work experience of at least two years, including in the development of mobile applications, is required.

Among other highly paid vacancies outside of Moscow are a furniture maker (Novy Urengoy) with a salary of up to 250 thousand rubles, a real estate seller with the opportunity to earn up to 200 thousand (Petrozavodsk) and a geologist (Yakutia). The latter will be able to earn up to 180 thousand per month. The working day for geologists in the Far North is not standardized, but the employer guarantees them housing and social benefits. In addition, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory there are vacancies for cooks with a salary of 165 to 220 thousand rubles. The peculiarity of the work is that it implies a rotational method.

The median salary in Russia in 2022 amounted to 45 thousand rubles for all groups of professions, noted in Avito Rabota. “The Far North is associated, first of all, with record low temperatures and difficult conditions. Nevertheless, here you can earn many times more than the average level, ”experts emphasized.

At the same time, there are positions in the Arctic where the salary can exceed half a million. So, in the spring of 2022 in Murmansk they were looking for a dentist with a salary of 500 thousand rubles, and they promised to pay even more for the position of captain of a floating gas storage – 650 thousand.