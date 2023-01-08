Diabetes is strongly influenced by diet, so what you eat can really have an impact on your blood sugar levels.
According to the “Express” website, the nutritionist, Signh Svanveldt, offers a number of tips to avoid the risks of diabetes.
For example, sugary drinks, which Svanveldt strongly advises against. One research study, published in Diabetes Care, supports Svanveldt’s recommendation.
The research paper found that people who regularly drank up to two sugary drinks per day had a 26% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those who rarely consumed such drinks.
Instead of a sugary drink, Svanveldt says water is the “preferred” or “sugar-free” option.
Another way to reduce the risk of high blood sugar is to replace “refined grains with whole grains,” says Svanveldt.
Whole grains contain bran, the hard outer shell that contains: fiber, folic acid, magnesium, iron and zinc.
Examples of whole grains:
– Oatmeal.
– Barley.
Brown rice.
Wild rice.
– Maize.
– Quinoa.
Freekeh.
– sorghum.
Durum wheat.
– black wheat.
Heart UK confirms that eating whole grains is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
Svanveldt also suggests “substituting sweetened, flavored yogurt for plain yogurt” to reduce the risk of diabetes.
Another tip is to replace “sweetened cereal with plain, unsweetened oats.” Also, one last food swap to consider is eating less prepared meals and preparing more home-cooked meals.
While these nutritional tips are helpful in preventing type 2 diabetes, they can also be helpful if you already have a condition that calls for lowering high blood sugar levels.
#Diet #tips #reduce #risk #diabetes
Leave a Reply