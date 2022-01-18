‘Treat’ endometriosis even at the table. Changing one’s eating habits and, in general, one’s lifestyle, to lower the levels of inflammation of our organism, is central to finding a new balance that allows the body, but also the mind, to orient itself towards a new state of Welfare. This is the principle behind the book ‘The anti endometriosis diet. Anti-inflammatory nutrition to reduce symptoms and live better ‘, written by Pietro Giulio Signorile, president of the Italian Endometriosis Foundation, and by Maria Cassano, nutrition biologist and diet coach, specialist in clinical pathology.

Endometriosis is a very painful chronic disease that can be physically and psychologically disabling, as well as causing problems with infertility or premature menopause. It is a very widespread but invisible and little known pathology, with an often long and complex diagnosis. The purpose of the book, which will be published tomorrow in Italy published by ‘Demetra’, is to clarify what must be considered a real syndrome, which causes inflammation throughout the body, and to propose a food program to relieve discomfort and rediscover well-being. The foods we introduce have a strong impact on the risk factors for the disease: an excess of estrogen and an imbalance of the intestinal microbiota fuel inflammation.

The manual illustrates how a proper diet plays a central role in the management of painful symptoms and in the progression of the disease. Indications are offered on which foods to reduce or avoid and which ones to increase, and a three-stage diet plan is provided to restore hormonal balance and restore the health of the gut microbiota. The volume is accompanied by about 70 tasty recipes.