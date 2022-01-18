First data on Pfizer’s antiviral pill against the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2. According to the company today, “the results of numerous studies show that the in vitro efficacy of nirmatrelvir”, the main protease inhibitor of the anti-Covid drug Paxlovid *, “is maintained against Omicron”. Taken together, these in vitro studies suggest that the oral antiviral “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many times the amount needed to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells.”

“We are encouraged by these initial laboratory results,” said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development and Medical. “We specifically designed Paxlovid to maintain its activity” transversely “among coronaviruses, as well as for the current variants of concern with mutations predominantly on the Spike protein”, adds the expert, recalling the clinical data that showed a reduction in the “risk of nearly 90% hospitalization or death compared to placebo for high-risk patients if treated within 5 days of symptom onset. ”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is also said to be “encouraged”, commenting via Twitter on the first data on the anti-Covid pill and Omicron. Data which, Dolsten continues, “suggests that this oral therapy may be an important and effective tool in our ongoing battle against this virus and current variants, including the highly transmissible Omicron. The in vitro results will continue to be validated.”