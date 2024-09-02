Mexico City.- The ultra-low sulfur diesel that Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is producing at the Olmeca refinery is being transported by ship and not through the pipeline that was planned for the complex.

In the Sixth Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presented today, it is stated that the barrels of diesel that were produced were transported by sea to three different terminal ports, although no details are given of the volume sent to each point.

“Since last July 2024, the Olmeca Refinery began producing ultra-low sulfur diesel, reaching more than one million one hundred thousand barrels that have already been sold on three ships. “The first, to the Tuxpan Terminal, Veracruz, to supply the Valley of Mexico. The second, to the port of Veracruz to supply the center of that state, Puebla, Tlaxcala and other towns bordering the Valley of Mexico. And the third, to the Pajaritos Terminal, to supply the south of Veracruz and part of the state of Chiapas. Diesel was also sold by land in the state of Tabasco,” the document states.

According to the report, scheduled tests began between July and September and 246,677 barrels of oil from the Dos Bocas Maritime Terminal were injected into the complex.

And by August, a processing capacity of 170 thousand barrels of crude oil was reached, almost 50 percent of the total capacity of the Olmeca Refinery. In addition, it is stated that in the eighth month of the year, the production of ultra-low sulfur gasoline also began. Likewise, the document indicates that for this last week of the month, the maximum operating capacity of the refinery of 340 thousand barrels per day was scheduled to be reached, which means a production of 175 thousand barrels per day of gasoline and 130 thousand barrels per day of ultra-low sulfur diesel.

And coking plants remain unfinished

The two coking plants that are being installed in the refineries of Tula, Hidalgo, and Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, are not yet finished.

The Sixth Report indicates that as of June 30, the coking plant was 99 percent complete, and the Salina Cruz plant was 66 percent complete. The purpose of this infrastructure is to process the residue from the refineries, such as fuel oil, for better distillation and thus the production of more gasoline.