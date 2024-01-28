During the 31st ceremony of Trophées de L'Argus there was also glory for Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric. The electric prototype which anticipates the battery-powered heir of the small French brand was awarded by a jury made up of journalists and experts from L'Argus as well as journalists specialized in products in the automotive, industrial, technological and economic sectors: in total there were 12 models competed to obtain the recognition, and the new electric Twingo excelled with 252 total points.

Award for electric Renault Twingo

“It is a great honor for me to see that the Special Jury Prize has been awarded to Twingo E-Tech Electric Prototype – commented Gilles Vidal, Design Director of Renault and Ampere, who received the award – Original and ingenious, responds to the challenges of our times and creates the unexpected, recalling the soul of the original Twingo just like its minimalist, minivan silhouette, naughty headlights, agility and liveliness. The modern surface treatment and original details, such as the headlights made with a floating LED ring, unite charm and technology“.

Prices and availability

We remember that this recognition is given to celebrate innovation, concept cars, commercial and sporting strategies and performances. The steps forward made by Renault in terms of consumption and emissions have made the difference for the new Twingo E-Tech Electric, in addition to its selling price: the small battery-powered car from the Losanga company will be available from 2026 for less than 100 euros per month with an entry price of less than 20,000 euros.