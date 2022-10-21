Diego Zureck is on everyone’s lips for claiming to have been a participant in the ticket scam plan for the Daddy Yankee concert. The former reality boy revealed that Pamela Cabanillas, leader of the criminal gang, contacted him to sell the tickets on her social networks.

The model told “Magaly TV, the firm” how the girl wrote to him on Instagram and he agreed to join his team. In this regard, a story of the former ‘warrior’ came to light where he offered supposed boxes for the Tiny’s show last August.

Diego Zurek’s statement after being accused of selling fake tickets for Daddy Yankee. Photo: composition/ Instagram/ Diego Zurek/ URPI – LR

Did Diego Zureck offer fake ‘pits’ for Tini’s concert?

According to the information, Diego Zureck put six tickets on sale in the ‘Tini Tini Tini’ at S/ 1,000 each, in addition to ‘boxes’ for 10 people at a price of S/ 9,000.

Consequently, the producer of the event indicated that there is no such promotion. In that sense, they clarified that the existence of said packages is false and warned of fraud intentions.

“We inform you that there is no sale of boxes at our TINI TOUR 2022 event. There is no advance or exclusive sale of tickets. All the others are forms of fraud, ”says the statement.

They also specified that the only authorized means of ticket sales is through the Teleticket platform. They stressed that they would not be responsible for how the acquisition of tickets would be taking place through other channels.

Diego Zurek on fraud case

Regarding the case of the criminal gang Los QR de la Estafa, Diego Zurek sent a comment in which he stated that he was deceived with the alleged tickets to the ‘Cangry’ concert.

“Some of us here had to pay the price for people with bad lives and fraudsters. They sell us tickets insuring them 100%. I have returned 80% of the money to people, since I have to breastfeed, because of what they did to me. Between today and tomorrow I am closing the issue by depositing a few more people to comply with everyone 100%, ”she explained.