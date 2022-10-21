US President Joe Biden has expressed concern about continued military support to Ukraine if the Republicans win the general election in November. “That worries me because they said they’re going to cut it,” Biden said Thursday (local time) during a visit to the state of Pennsylvania. In the event of an election victory, the Republicans do not want to continue supporting Kiev as before. Biden complained that they did not understand how far-reaching and serious this would be. “It’s about much more than Ukraine. It’s about Eastern Europe. It’s about NATO.”

Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthyhad signaled a few days ago that if his party won the congressional elections in November could step on the brakes on aid to Ukraine. In an interview he said: “I think that people are not going to sit in a recession and give Ukraine a blank check.”

Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, on the other hand, declared on Friday that it is in America’s national security interest to make it clear that states such as Russia and China cannot simply absorb smaller neighbors. Congress approved ongoing aid to Ukraine with an overwhelming bipartisan majority. A Republican majority in the Senate would “Focus on ensuring timely delivery of needed weapons and increased allied support to Ukraine.”