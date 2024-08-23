This Friday the sixth stage of the Tour of the Future, apparently calm, but the conditions that the cyclists imposed were different and the victory went to Florian Samuel Kajamini, Joseph Blackmore is the new leader and the Colombian Diego Fisherman retained eighth place.

It was not a day for ‘rest’, as indicated by the altimetry of the fraction between Les Karellis and Condoue, of 119 km, because although there were mountain prizes, they were far from the finish.

Strong rhythm

A breakaway put the leader, the Spaniard Pablo Torres, in a difficult position. He had won the summit finish with great authority on Thursday, but this time he was unable to respond.

Little control was done to prevent the escapees from having a good lead and Blackmore was in that leading group, who benefited the most, as he was able to take the lead with one stage left to go.

Pescador was attentive to his rivals’ wheel in search of defending eighth place in the classification, something that happened at the end of the stage.

The Colombian is six minutes and 57 seconds behind the leader, while Blackmore is just 24 seconds ahead of him. Tijmen Graat, who is second in the general classification.

Third is Leo Bisiauz, 45 seconds behind, and fourth is Florian Kajamini, 1 min 10 s behind. Torres lost many options when he gave up in the stage at 5 min 09 s and is now sixth in the general classification, 3 min 55 s behind.

The race will end this Saturday between Bobbio Pelice and Colle delle Finestre125 kilometers, final in mountain prize of out of category.