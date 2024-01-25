Next Saturday, January 27, Striped receives the Atlético San Luis in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumfor Matchday 3 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
La Pandilla still does not know defeat because it already has seven points after drawing 1-1 against Queretaro at El Gigante de Acero, in an early duel of J4. The new signing, the North American Brandon Vazquezmade his debut as a scorer in the 41st minute, but in the 83rd minute, Ettson Ayon The party was spoiled for the royals.
Los Tuneros come from losing their undefeated record in a painful way, as they were beaten 1-2 by Tigers in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumin an early duel on Date 4. The Brazilian Leo Bonatini had overtaken the locals, but Sebastian Cordova and the Argentine Juan Brunetta They sealed the somersault. With this, the Brazilian team Gustavo Leal is left with six units.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, January 27
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo León
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: ViX
After the rival snatched victory from them, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He accepted that he was dissatisfied with the result, which happened due to his lack of strength up front.
“It is clear that I am not satisfied, I am not satisfied with the result that we let slip away at home. Of course, the truth and reality. We knew with the rival that we were going to face the situation that was going to happen and it did. By not being effective and not leaving alternatives and chances for rivals, you can encounter a situation and it happened. We will have to correct those small details where they had the possibility and we will have to be a little more effective. Converting all the situations we created, we were not effective and in this type of match, during the 83rd minute, the match was alive. Because sometimes you have those possibilities where they can convert, but they didn't convert”he declared.
“Beyond the result that we were not satisfied with, I liked it because the team always tried. With many ideas where the players continue to express, we had clear situations, we were not effective, this is how it is. When you don't put it in, sometimes these situations happen and we sin.”concluded El Tano.
Goalie: They were Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Érick Aguirre, Sebastián Vegas
Midfielders: Omar Govea, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Jordi Cortizo, Germán Berterame
Forwards: Brandon Vázquez, Sergio Canales
Substitutes: Víctor López, Rodrigo Aguirre, Maxi Meza, Ponchito González, 'Tecatito' Corona, César Garza, Luis Cárdenas, Edson Gutiérrez, Jaziel Martínez, César Bustos
One of the teams that has been strengthened the most for this semester is San Luis. Despite the Venezuelan's loss John Murillothey joined their ranks with the Ivorian Franck Boli, Jesus 'Tepa' González, Jonathan Villal, Oscar Maciasin addition to renewing Jürgen Damm and make valid the purchase option for the Argentine Matthew KlimowiczHowever, there is still a lack of incorporation.
It was the same Brazilian strategist Gustavo Lealwho confessed to the portal Halftime that after the departure of Murillo In fact, there will be someone else to take his place in the squad and it would be the Brazilian. Yan Phillipe of the Atlético Mineiro.
“I want to put a chain so that no one leaves; With the departure of Murillo, be very careful because we have a foreign position and there will be one more transfer”said the South American.
Goalie: Andrés Sánchez
Defenses: 'Cata' Domínguez, Jordan Silva, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Sanabria
Midfielders: Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge
Forwards: Léo Bonatini, Vitinho Ferreira, Mateo Klimowicz
Substitutes: Jonantan Villal, Benjamín Galdames, Jürgen Damm, 'Tepa' González, Juan Castro, Óscar Macías, Aldo Cruz, Diego Urtiaga, Unai Bilbao, Eduardo Águila
Striped 2-1 San Luis
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #San #Luis #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply