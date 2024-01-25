Draw in Monterrey pic.twitter.com/JqyKAWyw2Z — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 25, 2024

“It is clear that I am not satisfied, I am not satisfied with the result that we let slip away at home. Of course, the truth and reality. We knew with the rival that we were going to face the situation that was going to happen and it did. By not being effective and not leaving alternatives and chances for rivals, you can encounter a situation and it happened. We will have to correct those small details where they had the possibility and we will have to be a little more effective. Converting all the situations we created, we were not effective and in this type of match, during the 83rd minute, the match was alive. Because sometimes you have those possibilities where they can convert, but they didn't convert”he declared.

“Beyond the result that we were not satisfied with, I liked it because the team always tried. With many ideas where the players continue to express, we had clear situations, we were not effective, this is how it is. When you don't put it in, sometimes these situations happen and we sin.”concluded El Tano.

It was the same Brazilian strategist Gustavo Lealwho confessed to the portal Halftime that after the departure of Murillo In fact, there will be someone else to take his place in the squad and it would be the Brazilian. Yan Phillipe of the Atlético Mineiro.

“I want to put a chain so that no one leaves; With the departure of Murillo, be very careful because we have a foreign position and there will be one more transfer”said the South American.