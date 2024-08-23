Marcelo Gallardo He returned to the bench River Plate and he did it on the right foot, since he managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cupafter defeating Workshops in Cordoba by 3-1 on aggregate. It should be remembered that in the first leg, The Millionaire won by the minimum, but for the return leg, held this Wednesday in The Monumentalhit 2-1 with the help of the Colombian Miguel Borja and Santiago Simonso the dream of lifting the international trophy remains latent.
And now, it’s time to review when he plays again. River Plate, after facing the “T” in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, and qualifying for the quarterfinals.
After the match against the “T” in it Monumental, The Millo It will be local again, but in this case for the Argentine professional football league: It will be on the 12th, before Newell’s Old Boys from Rosarioon Sunday 25 August starting at 8:30 p.m., looking to climb positions. They are currently in ninth place with 16 points.
City: Nuñez, Bs As, Argentina.
Stadium: Monumental
Date: Sunday, August 25
Schedule: 20:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 17:30 in Mexico, 01:30 in Spain.
Referee: King Hilfer.
This match can be followed on TV from the official ESPN Premium channel (you must have the service subscribed). As for streaming, the Star +, Flow and Telecentro Play platforms will broadcast the match, although you must also have subscribed to the cable service of the different companies and the PACK Fútbol.
Marcelo Gallardo will field a team very similar to the one that started against Talleres de Córdoba in the Cup. El Muñeco is hesitating between Franco Mastantuono and Claudio Echeverri.
“I’m fine, I’m strong. We spoke with the boys and we’re confident that we’ll get through this situation.” When many expected Sebastián Méndez to resign, last Wednesday in San Nicolás after Newell’s was eliminated from the Argentine Cup against Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, the “Gallego” stood his ground and said he would continue.
RIVER: Franco Armani; Fabricio Bustos, German Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Matias Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Santiago Simon, Franco Mastantuono or Claudio Echeverri; and Miguel Borja.
NEWELL’S: Uruguayan full-back Armando Méndez arrived just in time for the match against the team from Santiago and is in doubt. Ever Banega and “Juanchón” García are ruled out due to muscle injuries. It will not be known until the last minute.
River will win 3-0, without any problems.
