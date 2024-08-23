And now, it’s time to review when he plays again. River Plate, after facing the “T” in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, and qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Next match⚽

Professional League Sunday – 8:30 p.m. River – Newell’s (ESPN Premium)

Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Assistant referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky

Assistant referee 2: Erik Grunmann

Fourth referee: Jorge Broggi

VAR: Jose Carreras

AVAR: Walter Ferreyra pic.twitter.com/9x4SmbjhJB — Ayrton and Ayrton (@Ayrton_oficial1) August 22, 2024