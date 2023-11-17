Diego Montalban fell into Francesca’s trap in ‘At the bottom there is room’. As could be seen in chapter 348 of the series America TV, ‘Noni’ discovered that Diego was posing as her psychologist, so she made the decision to devise a plan to make him look ridiculous. Within the plans, the first was to become more familiar with the Gonzales and do social work with them. The second was an extreme test, something that would embarrass him all his life, but in order to conquer Francesca.

That is why Diego Montalban He went out naked through Las Nuevas Lomas with a sign that said the phrase “I love you, Francesca.” The shame was already over for the popular ‘Ratatouille’. At that, Francesca comes out from the balcony of her house and reveals her plan to him and leaves him in a bad light in front of her children and the Gonzales in ‘At the bottom there is room.’