The end of the year is getting closer and closer Miss Universe 2023, the most prestigious beauty event on the planet. The 85 candidates from different countries have dazzled the public and the jury with their traditional, swimsuit and gala costumes in the preliminary round, but only one will take the crown. Who will be the successor to the current Miss Universe, the American R’Boney Gabriel? Here we will see the most beautiful women in the world demonstrate their intelligence, charisma and personality on stage.

When is Miss Universe 2023?

He Miss Universe 2023 It has agreed to hold its grand final on November 18 in El Salvador. The beauty queens will demonstrate all their versatility before the judging jury.

Miss Universe 2023 final: what time does it start in Peru and other countries?

If you are in Peru, you must tune in to the broadcast starting at 9:00 pm. Check the list for the schedule of the different countries, depending on your country of residence.

Peru: 9.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

El Salvador: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 8.00 pm

United States: 8.00 pm

Where to watch the Miss Universe final ONLINE AND FREE?

Miss Universe 2023 spectators will have several options to enjoy the event. In addition to the Telemundo signal, the beauty pageant will be broadcast live on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, and on Telemundo’s mobile application.

Who is the owner of Miss Universe?

The transgender businesswoman Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip made history by acquiring the entirety of Miss Universe in October 2022. Jakrajutatip is the founder and CEO of JKN Global Group, the company that took over the prestigious beauty organization.

The owner of Miss Universe. Photo: Heart

Who is Miss Peru 2023?

The crown was taken Camila Escribns and he is the one who will seek to bring the crown to Peru. The model also won Miss Grand in 2019.



