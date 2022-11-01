“There is room in the background” continues its broadcast tonight on November 1, 2022. The ninth season will premiere its chapter 93 through América TV and will continue with the adventures of the Gonzales, Maldini and Montalban. For his part, Diego will continue to be obsessed with Dalila, who is now his neighbor. At the same time, Joel will discover that Macarena is now dating Bernardo.

All this and much more in today’s episode. What else will happen in the series and where can you SEE LIVE, ONLINE and FREE?

Preview of chapter 93 of “In the background there is room”

At what time to see “In the background there is room” 2022 by country?

“In the background there is room” launches new episodes from Monday to Friday through the television signal of América TV and by streaming on América TV GO. The schedules by country in which you can see the series are the following:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 3.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3:40 a.m.

In the last chapter of “In the background there is room”, he witnessed a passionate scene of jealousy between Jimmy and Alessia that ended with passionate kisses. Photo: composition LR/America TV

How to watch “AFHS” LIVE ONLINE?

“In the background there is a site” can be SEEN LIVE ONLINE through América TV GO, either from its website or from its mobile application available for the Apple Store and Playstore.

Giovanni Ciccia has turned a song by Patricio Suárez Vértiz into a trend. Photo: composition LR/America TV

New actors of season 9 of “In the background there is room”

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Maria Grazia Gamarra as Macarena

Jorge Guerra as Jaimito Gonzales

Franco Pennano as Cristóbal Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia Montalban

The cast of “Al fondo hay lugar” for the ninth season starting in 2022. Photo: América TV

Rodrigo Barba as Junior

Liz Mariana Godoy as Zulimar

Guadalupe Farfán Carreño as July

Natalie Vertiz as Estefania

Ivan Chauca as Pierre Richeliu.

How was Lucecita’s admission to “In the background there is room”?

Lucecita Ceballos entered as Dalila in the ninth season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. Her character is Kimberly’s mom and Joel Gonzales’s new partner.

Lucecita advanced what her character will be like in “In the background there is a place”. Photo: Lucecita/Instagram/capture America TV

How many seasons does “AFHS” have?

“There is room in the background” has a total of nine seasons; the last one is currently in broadcast. The first premiered in 2009 and was a complete success for América TV.