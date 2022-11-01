A few days ago, the Mexican singer Yuridiawho won second place in the fourth generation of La Academia (reality show produced by TV Azteca), released the song “What agony” as a duet with Ángela Aguilarwhich is part of his seventh studio album “Pa’ then it’s late”with a variety of rhythms between mariachi, ranchera and corrido, which was produced by Sinaloan singer-songwriter Edén Muñozformer leader and vocalist of Caliber 50. It should be noted that the audiovisual of this collaboration has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

After the release of “What agony”, on social networks the rumor of a rivalry between Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar arosewhat was denied by the same daughter of the singer and composer Pepe Aguilar during a press conference, which took place moments before his presentation at the Fiestas de Octubre in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico.

The so-called “Princess of Mexican music”, granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre (two great legends of ranchera music and the golden age of Mexican cinema), expressed his admiration for Yuridianoting that he has one of the most privileged voices in Mexico and Latin America“she is a woman that I admire and respect”.

Likewise, Angela Aguilar19 years old and born in Los Angeles, California, United States, regretted that women are compared. “I find it the ugliest thing that they compare women and that they put us against one, that is the most terrible thing that the general public can do, I believe that women are here to support each other and do things together” .

We recommend you read:

The song “What an agony” was composed by Ángela Aguilar, along with her father and her ex-boyfriendthe singer-songwriter René Humberto Lau Ibarra, better known as Gussy Lau, originally from Mocorito, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. “It is very nice to be able to sing with a lady with so much experience, such a career and such a voice, it was a great experience, she is a woman that I greatly admired, a lady that I have the greatest respect for and how beautiful it seemed to her to record one of my songs”, expressed the sister of Leonardo Aguilar.