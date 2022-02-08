After making the big announcement on the Radio Metro program where he works, Dalma Maradona, daughter of the late Diego Maradona, told some details of her second pregnancy. What caught the attention was the curious name chosen: Blue.

“How did you manage to keep these three months?” They asked him. “Actually, I did it more than anything to know that everything was fine and by cabal, because with Rome I was also lucky enough to be able to say it myself… it’s like an incredible thing!” She said.

Then, he explained that he was abroad for a month and that also helped keep the secret. “I spent the first month working in Italy, finishing the documentary (based on her autobiographical stories). So since I wasn’t here, you didn’t see me much. Then I went on vacation and then I came back but I stayed a little here, keeping the secret, “she said.

the curious name

Regarding the pregnancy, she explained that she was wanted and wanted: “She was a very wanted daughter, like Rome,” she said. “The truth is that what happened to me is that we said ‘this year let’s look calm and see what happens’ and I got pregnant right away. Touch touch, very fast. But happy ”, she summed up and said that they already know that everything is fine and that she is a girl. “Everything is spectacular.”

After confirming that Azul will be the name of the new girl of the Maradona clan, she said that her husband, Andrés Caldarelli, wants to add Y Oro as a name.

“He wants to put ‘Y Oro’ on it. But that’s not going to happen,” said Diego Maradona’s daughter forcefully. “No, no, guys. I am also a big fan of Boca but it seems to me that it should not be punished in that way. No. A group is forming that is holding that motion, but no.”

THE NATION – ARGENTINA

GDA

