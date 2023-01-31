After several weeks of negotiations, the arrival of Diego Laínez to the UANL Tigers, the 22-year-old cream-blue youth squad left the Old Continent after four years in which he could not consolidate.
Despite the fact that he will be one of the best paid soccer players in Mexican soccer, his tenure will not be easy, since he will have to compete with Luis Quinones to get a starting position.
It is expected that Diego Laínez start on the bench to earn a place in the starting eleven of Diego CoccaLittle by little, the whole of San Nicolás de los Garza will need your participation and help for the internal competition.
Currently, the starting right winger of the Argentine coach is the Colombian Luis Quinonesa player who arrived in Nuevo León in the Clausura 2019, the South American lives his second stage at the club, since he was previously between 2016 and 2017 where he was champion with Ricardo Ferretti at the Opening 2016.
One more option of the cats on the far right is Raymond Fulgenciowho can play for both bands, but is currently in the rehabilitation stage after he underwent surgery on his right knee in December 2022.
Fulgence He reached the cats for Clausura 2020, after passing through Veracruz, and over time he has gained minutes and proof of this is that in Apertura 2022 he participated in 15 matches, of which 10 were as a starter. For now, Fulgence He is concentrating on his recovery, but on his return he will be another option for Diego Cocca for the attack on the wings.
