As had already been foreshadowed by a message on social media, Ubisoft has announced officially today The Crew Motorfestthe new racing game from Ivory Tower that represents the third installment of the series in an open world style, with a first trailer.

The game presents itself with the first teaser trailer visible below and will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S on a date yet to be specified.

“Motorfest will allow car lovers to fulfill their wildest desires for action driving, through a series of special races, themed events and other unique challenges,” says Ubisoft in the presentation of the game.

Following the path already taken by the first two chapters, The Crew Motorfest also stages races on different vehicles in a vast open worldin this case going from Hawaii to other varied tropical settings.

The video is just a few seconds teaser, but we can already see the main features of the setting which is clearly inspired by Hawaiian landscapes, with racing through jungles, volcanoes and beaches.

The rumor that he wanted the announcement of The Crew 3 to be set for today is therefore confirmed, based on a cryptic message from the official account of the series. The Crew Motorfest is expected for 2023, with a release date yet to be specified, and focuses on various types of racing aboard different cars, with the first images that can be seen in the gallery on this page, waiting for more information about it.