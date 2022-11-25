After last semester’s failure, everything indicated that a cleanup of the Tigres campus was about to take place. The directive was considering a very important cleanup of the squad, however, after the break with the coaching staff of Miguel Herrera and the arrival of Diego Cocca, this process has been stopped, since it has been decided to leave the assembly in the hands of the Argentine of the workforce by 2023.
In his first words as a new feline strategist, Diego said he was excited to lead a squad as large as Tigres’, although, despite this, he put several names on his list of desired signings. Although, it is a fact that Cocca himself has been in charge of stopping the intentions of the directors to release soccer players in whom they no longer had confidence, one of them the Colombian Luis Quiñones, who would continue in the team for at least 6 more months.
Mauricio Culebreo and the high command of Tigres had defined Luis Quiñones days ago as one of the club’s transferable players, however, after a meeting with Cocca, Diego would have requested to end this option, since the Colombian is a footballer to his liking and He will take it into account within his squad from the beginning of the preseason.
Luis had been linked to teams like Juárez, Toluca and Pumas, who were willing to negotiate his purchase, although all suitors for the Colombian winger must remove his name from their Christmas wish list.
