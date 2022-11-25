Germany | Merkel defended her Russia policy: “I didn’t have the power to get my way through”

Angela Merkel defended her Russia policy by stating that she had no more opportunities to influence Vladimir Putin.

25.11. 17:52

Germany’s former chancellor Angela Merkel says that he tried to arrange discussions with the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the President of France Emmanuel Macron with in the summer of 2021, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

“But I didn’t have the power to get my way through.”

“Actually, everyone knew: in the fall, he [Merkel] is gone,” Merkel told the German for Der Spiegel According to the BBC.

After four terms, Merkel left her position in December 2021.

Merkel made her last visit to Moscow in August 2021. According to Merkel, it was significant that Putin also brought the foreign minister to the meeting Sergei Lavroveven though they had normally only met one-on-one.

“Feeling [tapaamisessa] was very clear: in terms of power politics, you are at the end,” Merkel said.

“All that matters to Putin is power,” he added.

Russian since the attack launched, many have said that Merkel and other European leaders should have been tougher on Russia.

However, in an interview, Merkel said that her stance on Ukraine at the Minsk peace talks gave Ukraine time to better defend itself against the Russian military.

The ceasefire agreement was reached in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014 and waged a proxy war in the Donbas region.

However, key points of the agreement, such as disarmament and international supervision, were not implemented.

Merkel says that she does not regret withdrawing from politics. According to him, in addition to the war in Ukraine, his government did not make progress in the conflicts in Moldova, Georgia, Syria and Libya, all of which involve Russia.