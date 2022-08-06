Lamps at half throttle, hot water cuts and shop windows in the dark. The main European capitals have begun to apply energy saving measures with the aim of reducing their dependence on possible cuts in the supply of Russian gas.

In Spain, the Government has launched a plan focused on temperature limits –27 degrees for air conditioning and 19 for heating–, the mandatory closing of doors in air-conditioned premises and the elimination of lighting in shop windows and buildings public unoccupied after ten at night. Measures similar to those adopted in other countries around us and that have generated a stir among merchants, the service sector and the political opposition.

The lack of details on how compliance will be monitored and, above all, the fact that specific sanctions have not been detailed – as has been done in other countries – has put in check the effectiveness of a program with which the Executive aspires to contribute to the common goal of savings and efficiency.

Germany, hot water outages



Bruegel analysts estimate that Germany would have to cut its gas demand by 29% compared to 2021 to face a possible Russian supply cut. Berlin has been one of the first capitals to announce drastic measures, such as the nightly blackout of some 200 monuments such as the Bradenburg Gate or the cathedral. Munich has gone a step further and since August 1 keeps its saunas closed and there is no longer any hot water in public offices. The same as in Hannover, where there will only be heating – and at a maximum of 20 degrees – between October 1 and March 31.

Hot showers and baths in gyms or public pools have also been relegated to a thing of the past. And mechanisms will be established in traffic lights in less traveled areas so that they turn off when there is no traffic.

Paris, city of light?



As in the Spanish case, the Government of Emmanuel Macron has proposed the blackout of shop windows in stores and commercial premises. Its rule is much more specific than the Spanish, establishing that the measure is in force from one in the morning (or, one hour after the cessation of activity) until six. The limit for air conditioning will be 26 degrees.

In Paris, the city council already obliges air-conditioned premises to keep their doors closed, with penalties of 150 euros for those who do not comply. But Macron has proposed fines of up to 750 euros for the entire country. He also extends the prohibition of illuminated advertising that until now only applied in towns with less than 800,000 inhabitants, with the exception of airports and stations. Whoever fails to comply will be fined 1,500 euros, as detailed this week by the minister of the branch, Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

Italy, dark roads



The country has chosen to limit the temperature to 25 degrees in public buildings. But if the situation worsens, the blackout of streetlights on some streets and highways is planned, or a reduction in their light intensity.

In the same way, the monuments will be turned off and, whoever does not abide by the new regulations, will face sanctions of between 500 and 300,000 euros.

Hungary, pays more who consumes more



The country depends much more than others on the shipment of Russian gas (it buys 65% of the oil and 85% of the gas it uses) or on European interconnections. Since last August 1, emergency energy measures have been applied and the households that consume the most pay a higher price than the rest for each kilowatt hour.

Greece and Belgium, total isolation



Under the motto ‘Insulate your house, isolate Putin’, the Belgian Government has approved incentives to improve the energy efficiency of homes, with 6% reductions in VAT for rehabilitation works or installation of solar panels, for example . Similarly, Greece’s star measure is based on an investment program endowed with 640 million euros to improve the insulation of home windows.

Objective: deposits at 80%



‘Save gas for a safe winter’. It is the name with which the European Commission baptized its plan to reduce natural gas consumption by 15% between now and next spring. A roadmap that Spain supports basically due to the need to save, but not in the way that demands direct sacrifices from the consumer.

Beyond the possibility of rationing if the situation with Russia gets complicated, the European Union’s plan is to reach storage levels of 80% of its capacity before November 1 of this year, with the aim of preparing for a winter harder than usual, in which a rise in demand could cause a shock given the lower levels of supply expected. As well.

According to the latest weekly data published by GIE (Gas Infrastructure Europe), gas storage levels in Europe were already 70.54% full this week, exceeding the average of 70.32% over the last five years. The data is also close to the average of the last ten years, of 71.40% and, if the current rate continues, it would be possible to reach the target set for November.

In addition to improving storage levels, the European Union has also already significantly reduced its imports of Russian gas.

In its latest Economic Bulletin published this week, the European Central Bank (ECB) notes how after supply cuts to countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark or Poland in April and partial adjustments in other countries, «total EU gas imports from Russia in the last week of June showed a decrease of 65% compared to the previous year.

The agency recalls that the increase in imports of liquefied natural gas and the use of other gas pipelines partially offset this reduction. But he warns that “there are still risks to supply”, precisely because of the storage levels that, however, have already begun to pick up.