The champion of the 1980 Games in the USSR national volleyball team Vyacheslav Zaitsev died at the age of 70

The Olympic champion of the 1980 Games in volleyball as part of the USSR national team Vyacheslav Zaitsev died. This was announced on the official site All-Russian Volleyball Federation (VVF).

Zaiyev was 70 years old. The causes of death are not named. “In addition to colossal sporting achievements, I must say that Vyacheslav Alekseevich was an incredibly kind, open and sympathetic person with a huge heart,” the VFV said in a statement.

In addition to the Olympic Games, Zaitsev won the World Championship and the World Cup twice with the USSR national team. In addition, as part of the national team, he won the European Championships seven times.