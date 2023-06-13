CBA – semi-final – working day 4 Youth Badalona real Madrid

Real Madrid will be in the final of the ACB League after their second consecutive victory at the Badalona Olympic Stadium, which remained silent in the final moments before the painful evidence. The madridistas now expect a rival for the games that decide the title.

Joventut did not want to stay again a few meters from the shore that they have not reached for thirty years, when Jofresa, Villacampa and Morales played, and that the laurels of the Margall brothers or Nino Buscató were greening. That is why Durán tried to propose a physical match for Real Madrid, with which you have to do an almost perfect job to scratch something.

The plan worked out well in the first few minutes for the coach of the green and black team and the score fluctuated within acceptable parameters. It is difficult to get Real off the ground, but Joventut kept them at bay and even looked at them from the advantage. A three-pointer from Parra set the Olímpic crowd on fire and it wasn’t until Madrid’s old guard, Chacho Rodríguez, Llull and Rudy, came onto the pitch that a long shot from the third put the whites ahead for the first time (15-17 ).

Despite the defects that Chus Mateo tried to correct from the wing, Madrid did many things well. Among others, drying Kyle Guy, who has gone from more to less in the series. Until the break, the game was balanced, although in the final minutes of the second quarter, Joventut showed some signs of weakness on the rebound. Madrid, with Tavares relentless when he had to herd the balls that spit out the hoop, ran on the counterattack to score as soon as he had the opportunity. At the break, the player from Cape Verde had already caught four, which doubled after the third set. Durán ended up happy with his team’s performance in the first half, which ended three points behind (35-38), but with their aspirations intact.

But between Tavares and Yabusele they managed to, as the third quarter progressed, break down the resistance of La Penya, who barely survived thanks to Broszianski, because nobody found solutions in attack, and the losses caused Madrid to gradually increase your advantage. Not even an unsportsmanlike double foul by Rodríguez and Hezonja, which awarded Joventut four shots and a throw-in, caused more than a scratch on the white team. Feliz missed two of the four, Madrid responded with a triple, and the lead, which was around fifteen points, remained fairly stable as the clock ticked on.

At times Tomic appeared to ignite the stands, or Vives raised the public with a triple, but the evidence was making its way. Joventut arrived to reduce the difference to eleven points (60-71), but Mateo asked for a timeout to redirect the game for his team, and with six minutes to go, Musa, with three free throws, raised the difference again, that Chacho Rodríguez expanded with an impossible basket with his left foot. With four minutes to go, Joventut looked for three-pointers, but received the same Madrid response. With 2:53 in the light, Real reached its maximum difference (66-86), and settled the tie. “I don’t want triples,” Mateo told his men, who obeyed until they let the game die.

