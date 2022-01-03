French TV presenter Igor Bogdanov died at the age of 73, a few days after the death of his twin brother Grishka. It is reported by BFMTV citing showman’s agent on January 3.

Both brothers were hospitalized with COVID-19, they were not vaccinated.

“In peace and love, surrounded by children and family, Igor Bogdanov departed to another world on Monday, January 3, 2022,” the relatives said in a press release from the TV presenter’s agent.

Grishka Bogdanov died on December 28; the relatives did not officially disclose the cause of death either.

The twin brothers rose to fame in France in the 1970s as the hosts of the first science fiction show on French television, Temps X. At the same time, showmen were often criticized by the scientific community, who considered their performances unscientific.

The brothers’ real names are Igor Yuryevich and Grigory Yuryevich Ostasenko-Bogdanov. Their father is Yuri Mikhailovich Ostasenko-Bogdanov, a Russian artist of Tatar origin, the son of Boris Bogdanov, a military cavalryman who died during the events of 1917.